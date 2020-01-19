Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.17 Price Target for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI remained flat at $$11.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

