Zacks: Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cel-Sci an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cel-Sci alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cel-Sci in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ CVM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,967. Cel-Sci has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

About Cel-Sci

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cel-Sci (CVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cel-Sci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cel-Sci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.