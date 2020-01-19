Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.