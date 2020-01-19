Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marchex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

MCHX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 188,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,313. Marchex has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 281,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

