Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.68.

NYSE SHAK opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

