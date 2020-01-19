Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.14.

NYSE IPHI traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 698,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.61. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $226,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inphi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

