Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Hold

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

TRI stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,520,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,872,000 after purchasing an additional 216,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after buying an additional 243,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

