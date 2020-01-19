Zacks: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kaleyra an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

KLR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

