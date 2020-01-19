Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $65,406.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.84 or 0.05668797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00034068 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00127586 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.