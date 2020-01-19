Zayedcoin Hits Market Cap of $11,342.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $11,342.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zayedcoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000254 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

