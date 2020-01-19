Zcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.94 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00058425 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Indodax and TDAX. Zcoin has a market cap of $46.94 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,656.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.01906552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.98 or 0.03812039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00651876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00745050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00094810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010184 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00577620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,283,068 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Koinex, CoinExchange, Indodax, CryptoBridge, TDAX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

