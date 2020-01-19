Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,179,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,110,000 after acquiring an additional 620,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,907,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,032,000 after purchasing an additional 414,132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $17,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $15,629,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 467,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 129,941 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $412,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

