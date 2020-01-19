Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.