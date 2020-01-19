Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

