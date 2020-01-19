Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0014 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $232,998.00 and approximately $13,023.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,665.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.06 or 0.03849720 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00628326 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,934,893 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

