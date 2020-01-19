Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZIXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 771,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,077. ZIX has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

