ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 771,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $448.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. ZIX has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The company’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 33.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.