ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:ZVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. 58,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,875. ZovioInc . has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,118,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZovioInc . (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.