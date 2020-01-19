Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading Down 5.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.70, 808,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 707,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

