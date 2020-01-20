$0.59 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,006. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

