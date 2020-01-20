0xBitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $782,798.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 121.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $782,798.00 and approximately $856,673.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.96 or 0.05352134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025992 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034053 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127322 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001271 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,642,250 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

