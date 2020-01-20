$3.54 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $339.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

