$37.90 Million in Sales Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to announce $37.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.80 million to $38.00 million. IMPINJ reported sales of $34.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $149.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $172.89 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $175.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $31.70 on Friday. IMPINJ has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $701.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $120,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

