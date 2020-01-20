$575.50 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce sales of $575.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.77 million and the highest is $577.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $528.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,579,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,425.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. 367,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

