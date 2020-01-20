$600.10 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce sales of $600.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $597.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $775.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. 866,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,546,000 after buying an additional 1,299,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 50.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 440,900 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,935,000 after buying an additional 325,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

