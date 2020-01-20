$68.30 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to report sales of $68.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.35 million to $69.70 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $66.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $267.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.80 million to $269.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.27 million, with estimates ranging from $254.19 million to $274.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 400,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,358. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

