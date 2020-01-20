$79.12 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will report sales of $79.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $282.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $282.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $376.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $383.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NET traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. 542,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

