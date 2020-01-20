$883.57 Million in Sales Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post $883.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $873.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.10 million. Timken reported sales of $910.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,002. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,089.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $62,379.59. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

