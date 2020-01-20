ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $21.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after buying an additional 598,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ABB by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 816,202 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABB by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,629,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 1,711,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ABB has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

