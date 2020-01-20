Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce sales of $58.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.81 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $69.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $233.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.11 million to $239.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $258.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,150,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 441,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.93%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

