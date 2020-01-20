Achain Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last week, Achain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $350,686.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Achain

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, Indodax, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, OKEx, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

