Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,650.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,362.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,480.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

