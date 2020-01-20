Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €49.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.13).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting €45.41 ($52.80). 233,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.68. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.