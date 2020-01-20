Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report $441.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.30 million and the lowest is $440.21 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $469.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 99.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

