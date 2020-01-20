Ampleforth Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00011157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $177,798.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.11 or 0.05572429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127483 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

