Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.20. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

ABBV opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,456,000 after buying an additional 1,636,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.