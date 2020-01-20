Analysts Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. SB One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBBX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 225.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 941.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. 17,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $230.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

