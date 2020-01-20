Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.