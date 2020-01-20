Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

