Analysts Set $67.00 Target Price for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $67.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.80 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NP shares. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:NP opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Neenah has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neenah news, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $2,023,243. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 182.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

