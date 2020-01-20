Analysts Set Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT at $34.00

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities cut Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.94. 1,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.