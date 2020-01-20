Analysts Set Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target at $6.20

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Inflarx during the first quarter valued at about $9,609,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Inflarx by 78.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inflarx by 2,102.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Inflarx during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Inflarx will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
About Inflarx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
