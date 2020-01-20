Analysts Set L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) PT at $21.84

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in L Brands by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in L Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

