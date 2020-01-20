Analysts Set L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) PT at $21.84

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.84.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE LB opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in L Brands by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in L Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
