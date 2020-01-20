Analysts Set QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $18.50

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 593,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $745.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,747 shares of company stock worth $3,717,785. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QuinStreet by 74.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

