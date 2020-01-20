Anchor (ANCT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,313.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $33,313.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00009080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

