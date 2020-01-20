Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Binance DEX, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.48 or 0.05742329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034120 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitMax, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Bittrex, Bgogo, ABCC, Huobi Korea, Coinall, Upbit, Binance DEX, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

