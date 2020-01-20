Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will announce $427.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.10 million. Ares Management posted sales of $214.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

