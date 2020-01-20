Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.15

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €8.15 ($9.48) and last traded at €8.14 ($9.47), with a volume of 944795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €8.04 ($9.35).

AT1 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.91 and its 200-day moving average is €7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

