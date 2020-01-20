Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $150.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,553. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27, a P/E/G ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.