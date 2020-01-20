Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,553. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27, a P/E/G ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.
