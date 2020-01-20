Autoliv’s (ALV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

ALV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. 817,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,922. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

