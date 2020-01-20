Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will report $734.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.98 million. Azul posted sales of $651.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

AZUL traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 291,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of -0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

